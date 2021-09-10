Health unit reports five new cases of COVID-19

Another five cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.

That brings the total for September to 34 cases. There have been 19 confirmed cases over the last seven days.

Ten of the cases reported this month are in the 20-39 age group, five in the 40-59 age group and two each in the 19 and younger and the 60-79 age groups.

Five cases have been resolved since Thursday, leaving the total number of active cases at 25.

Four of the new cases are in Parry Sound District, one in Nipissing. There are 15 active cases in Nipissing, 10 in Parry Sound District.

So far, 179,424 vaccine doses have been administered at local clinics, an increase of 360 since Thursday.

Altogether, 95,236 people have received at least one dose in the region. Of those, 87,443 people aged 12 and up have received two doses of the vaccine, while 7,793 have received only one dose.

The vaccine is not approved for children under 12.

ONTARIO

The province reported 848 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and five deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 659 of those infections are in people who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Elliott says 361 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 331 of them not fully vaccinated.

She says 177 people are in intensive care because of the virus, with only 14 of those cases happening in fully vaccinated individuals.

The Ministry of Health says that 84.1 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.7 per cent have two doses.