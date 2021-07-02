The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported its fifth COVID-related death Friday since the pandemic began last year.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

A statement from the health unit Friday says the individual is from Nipissing District.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit reports COVID-19 death in Nipissing District Back to video

However, the health unit says no further information will be provided out of respect for the individual’s family and friends.

“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the individual’s family and friends. My thoughts are with them at this difficult time,” medical officer of health Dr. Jim Chirico said.

“COVID-19 is very much still present in our district and every loss is devastating. Everyone must continue to protect themselves and others by following public health measures and getting fully vaccinated.”

The health unit reported three COVID-related deaths involving the Skyline Lancelot Apartments outbreak in North Bay earlier this year. The first COVID-19 death was recorded last year in Parry Sound District.

The health unit, meanwhile, reported five new and 21 resolved cases since Wednesday.

All of the new cases are in Nipissing District, while the resolved cases include 20 in Nipissing District and one in Parry Sound District.

Including the latest COVID-related death, the change brings the number of active cases down to 45 from 62 Wednesday.

A total of 608 cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in the health unit district. June set a new one-month record for total cases confirmed at 153, surpassing the previous record set in May of 98.

There are currently two active outbreaks in the health unit district.

On Tuesday, the health unit declared an outbreak at Faith Chapel Christian Center in North Bay which to date has resulted in five positive cases.