Health unit reports another COVID-19 death

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is reporting the death of a seventh person in the region – the sixth in Nipissing District – related to COVID-19.

The health unit does not issue news releases on deaths, although they are still reported on the online dashboard on the health unit’s website.

The decision comes following the recent deaths of two people from COVID-19 earlier this month – the health unit’s fifth and sixth – both of which were in Nipissing District.

No other information has been provided on any of the deaths.

The health unit also has declared the outbreak at the North Bay Jail over as of Monday.

The outbreak was declared June 22. Forty-three individuals tested positive in connection with the outbreak.

The jail closed for two weeks June 13 and approximately 96 inmates were transferred to other facilities.

No details were provided on how many involved inmates or staff.

The health unit stopped releasing information on individual cases, such as age group, exposure, the district that person lives in or whether the individual has been hospitalized, when its new COVID-19 dashboard went online in April.

The dashboard does provide aggregate data showing trends in cases over a week, month and throughout the pandemic.

CASES

There are 15 active cases of COVID-19 in the region – 14 in Nipissing, one in Parry Sound District.

Monday morning, the health unit reported four new cases over the weekend, while four cases had been resolved.