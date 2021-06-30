Health unit records only two cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated residents

Nearly 35,000 people in district have two doses

Only two fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 since vaccinations began last year, according to the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.

“To date, in terms of COVID-19 cases, since vaccinations began Dec. 14 we’ve had only two cases where fully vaccinated individuals developed COVID-19,” public health physician Dr. Carol Zimbalatti said during the health unit’s weekly press conference Wednesday.

She confirmed the health unit does track vaccination rates among positive COVID-19 cases.

As of Tuesday afternoon,approximately 73.3 per cent of adult residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 32 per cent, or 34,756 people, are fully vaccinated.

Ontario entered Step 2 of the province’s roadmap to reopen Wednesday morning at 12:01 a.m.

Medical officer of health Dr. Jim Chirico said gatherings of up to 25 people outside are allowed. Indoor gatherings of up to five people from various households also are now permitted.

Additionally, essential and non-essential retail capacities have increased, overnight camps are permitted, personal care services can reopen and outdoor activities continue to expand.

Chirico said that the Public Health Agency of Canada released last Friday its recommendations for those who are fully vaccinated.

According to the agency, Canadians who are fully vaccinated can hug one another, attend barbecues and have a small group of friends over without wearing masks. Individuals may still want to protect themselves at crowded concerts, sports events or parties.

“It’s important to remember that we must follow the rules and guidance outlined by the province of Ontario. The federal recommendations don’t override the provincial ones,” Chirico said.

He said the Ministry of Health is expected to provide more details on this document in the upcoming days.