Health unit receives $1.8M in provincial funding

The provincial government is providing the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit with nearly $1.8 million.

A statement from Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli’s office this week says the funding, which totals $1,792,400, is from $47 million in “one-time mitigation funding” for public health units in 2022.

“Our government remains committed to supporting the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit’s extensive efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Fedeli said.

“Ontario’s municipalities and public health units have played an extraordinary role in supporting the province’s pandemic response, as well as the rollout of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. The Ontario government acknowledges their incredible and continuing efforts to protect the health and safety of Ontarians.”