Health unit offering help on vaccination policies

Businesses, organizations can get toolkit to help develop plans

Businesses and organizations developing vaccination policies for their staffs can get some help from the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.

The health unit has launched a COVID-19 workplace vaccination policy toolkit and developed an education module to help employees better understand the importance of being vaccinated.

“It is strongly encouraged that every workplace develop and implement such policies,” medical officer of health Dr. Jim Chirico says.

“By establishing a COVID-19 vaccination policy, businesses and organizations help prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 in workplaces and help avoid workplace disruptions.”

A workplace vaccination policy promotes the safety of employees and the public, the health unit says.

If employers have any questions regarding employment vaccination policies, they can email the health unit’s COVID-19 Response Team at covid-19.response@healthunit.ca

With the new vaccination certificate program being put in place in Ontario this coming Wednesday, businesses and organizations are encouraged to visit ontario.ca for various tools and resources.

For more information, visit www.myhealthunit.ca/vaccinepolicy