Health unit offering free hep A vaccines after food recall

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is offering free hepatitis A vaccinations to eligible individuals following a recent recall of potentially contaminated mango products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall on the following products:

Two-kilogram bags of Nature’s Touch frozen mangoes with a best before date of Nov. 9, 2022 (UPC 873668001807)

600-gram packages of Compliments Mango Mania with best before dates of Nov. 10, 2022, and Dec. 18, 2022 (UPC 055742504309)

600-gram packages of Irresistibles Mango Chunks, with a best before date of Nov. 10, 2022 (UPC 059749876001)

600-gram packages of President’s Choice Mango Chunks with best before dates of Nov. 6, 2022, and Nov. 10, 2022 (UPC 060383993870)

The health unit is advising anyone who purchased the products listed to throw them out.

“If you have eaten one of these products in the past 14 days and have not previously been vaccinated against hepatitis A, it is recommended that you receive the vaccination as soon as possible,” a statement from the health unit says.

To speak to a public health nurse about hepatitis A and to determine if you need a vaccination, call the health unit at 1-800-563-2808 ext. 5229.

“It is important that anyone who may have eaten these recalled products gets vaccinated for hepatitis A, monitors for signs and symptoms, and seeks medical attention if needed,” public health physician Dr. Carol Zimbalatti said.

“If individuals have any questions or concerns, I encourage them to contact our communicable disease control staff who can help.”

Hepatitis A symptoms include sudden onset of fever, loss of appetite, nausea and/or vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay-coloured stool, itchiness, tiredness and not feeling well.

This is usually followed by jaundice or yellowing of the skin and eyes.

For more information on hepatitis A, visit www.myhealthunit.ca/HepA