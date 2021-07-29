Health unit expects to monitor COVID-19 for years

COVID-19 and variants of concern aren’t going away any time soon, according to senior health unit staff.

Dr. Carol Zimbalatti, public health physician for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, said there’s much potential for the virus to mutate and new variants to emerge, similar to the common flu virus that appears every year in the fall and winter.

“It will be something that we will have to monitor on an ongoing basis likely for years,” she said during the health unit’s weekly online news conference Thursday.

“Some variants could prove to be more transmissible and cause more illness, while other variants could be weaker and cause less illness. It’s something we will have to continue to monitor.”

Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, echoed the fact that COVID-19 could resemble something like the flu that the region sees every year.

He said because the flu virus continues to change and alter, it continues to appear year-after-year.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean it will be more severe – we have mild flu seasons – but it does appear that this would be a similar type of situation.”

Zimbalatti said beyond COVID-19, health restrictions have protected the public from other infectious illnesses.

She said the flu season was “much less” severe than it has been in previous years and it’s possible with the lifting of public health measures, such as mask wearing, there could be a resurgence of other infectious illnesses, particularly respiratory illnesses.