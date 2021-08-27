Health unit, city unveil new mobile vaccination clinic

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has launched a new mobile clinic that will travel out to communities in an effort to increase vaccinations locally.

Representatives from the health unit and City of North Bay were on hand Friday morning, outside the health unit’s office on Oak Street West, to unveil the clinic – a retrofitted city bus.

The mobile clinic will make its first stop Tuesday at the Caisse Alliance in Sturgeon Falls, running from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Another mobile clinic also has been scheduled Sept. 4 at the Kearney Royal Canadian Legion Branch 276 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Medical officer of health Dr. Jim Chirico noted that while, as of Thursday, more than 80 per cent of residents 12 years of age and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 73 per cent fully vaccinated, that doesn’t mean the work is done.

He said some people who want the vaccine face barriers, meaning the health unit must continue to adapt.

Chirico also credited the city and mayor with helping to make the clinic “truly mobile.”

Mayor Al McDonald credited the community for maintaining its standing as having one of the lowest case rates per capita in the province.

He said he has always stated from Day 1 that the goal is to achieve 90 per cent vaccination in order to prevent another lockdown.

“And we know that we have to encourage those individuals that maybe are sitting on the fence, maybe have heard the scary news that isn’t correct and the misinformation and the propaganda that’s out there, we need to encourage all those citizens that the vaccine is their best friend,” he said. “They need to get vaccinated.”