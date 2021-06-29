The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has asked Hope’s Kitchen to keep the tent city at Third Avenue West and Ferguson Street open in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 among the local homeless population.

Katie Valiquette, operator of Hope’s Kitchen, which has been overseeing the encampment, told The Nugget Monday night she received a call earlier in the day from the health unit advising her of the situation.

Health unit asks tent city operators to keep encampment open

She said health unit staff told her there were “several” COVID-19 cases within the homeless community.

Valiquette said she also was told there is no room to isolate individuals at two city hotels.

She and her partner Chris Brown say people are being turned away at the low-barrier shelter on Chippewa Street West in case they’ve been in contact with someone who is homeless and has tested positive. The only ones allowed to enter, currently, are those who use the shelter as a surety or who are on probation or parole.

“It looks like they’re going to use Canadore College residences for isolation, but I don’t think that’s been set up at this point,” Valiquette said.

The Nugget sent an email to the health unit requesting a comment but has not received a response.

Valiquette, Brown and a team of volunteers have been overseeing the tent city, which is located on private property, for about seven weeks.

Hope’s Kitchen announced the closure of tent city last week due to increased violence, what it described as a lack of support and resources from community services and programs, and rising costs.

Volunteers were prepared to dismantle the tent city and have it cleared and cleaned up by Thursday, which Valiquette and Brown say they still intend to do.