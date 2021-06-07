





Article content The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit administered another 1,722 doses of COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend. The latest update brings the number of doses administered to date up to 79,889. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit administers 1,722 more vaccine doses Back to video This includes first and second doses administered to both residents and non-residents at vaccine events within the health unit region. There are now 75,159 residents with at least one dose of vaccine, representing more than 69 per cent of the health unit’s adult population. This may include residents who have received a dose outside of the health unit district. About 62.7 per cent have only one dose and approximately 6.5 per cent have two doses. Residents 80 years of age and older in the health unit district currently have the highest rate of full vaccination, or two doses, of any age group at more than 19 per cent. CASES The health unit reported a total of two new cases of COVID-19 Monday and six resolved.

Article content The latest figures were provided over two updates Monday, one in the morning and another in the afternoon. Nipissing and Parry Sound districts each had one new case. The resolved cases, meanwhile, include four in Nipissing District and two in Parry Sound District. The change brings the number of active cases down to 14 from 18 Friday. There are currently 11 active cases in Nipissing District, including four people in hospital, and three in Parry Sound District. Another 756 tests were completed for a total to date of 129,279. A total of 459 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in the health unit district. ONTARIO On Monday, the Ontario government announced the province would move into Step 1 of its reopening plan Friday due to current vaccination rates, as well as reduced cases and intensive care unit admissions. Among the changes in place under Step 1 of the ‘Roadmap to Reopen’ are outdoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 10 people, outdoor religious services and ceremonies, including weddings and funerals, capped at the number of people who can maintain physical distancing of two metres, indoor religious services at 15 per cent capacity, 15 per cent capacity for ‘non-essential’ retail and 25 per cent capacity for ‘essential’ retail with no restrictions on what can be sold, outdoor dining with up to four people per table except for larger households, outdoor fitness classes with up to 10 people, day camps for children, and overnight camping at campgrounds and campsites.

Article content One of the requirements to moving into Step 1 is at least 60 per cent of Ontario adults receiving at least one dose of vaccine for two weeks or longer – as of June 6, 72 per cent of Ontario adults have received at least one dose, the province said in a media release. Ontario will remain in Step 1 for at least 21 days before moving into Step 2, which will see more restrictions eased. Step 2 will require that 70 per cent of adults have one dose and 20 per cent have two doses. “Thanks to the ongoing success of Team Ontario’s vaccine rollout and the ongoing improvements in public health trends, we are able to enter Step 1 of the roadmap and begin to safely and cautiously lift restrictions,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement. “The only reason we’re able to do so is because of the enormous sacrifices made by individuals, families and communities across Ontario. As we begin to enjoy the benefits of the first step in our roadmap like meeting friends on a patio or visiting your favourite local store, please do so safely by continuing to follow all public health guidelines.” The Ontario government reported 525 new cases in the province, including 114 in Toronto, 95 in Peel, 51 in Waterloo, 40 in Durham and 34 in York Region. The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases is 735. There were 941 resolved cases, 15 deaths and 15,177 tests completed, of which 3.6 per cent were positive. The number of active cases in the province fell to 7,937, with 547 people in hospital, an increase of two. This includes 497 people in intensive care, of which 339 are on ventilators. Another 116,829 vaccine doses were administered in the province for a total to date of 10,109,404, with 1,086,805 people fully vaccinated. mlee@postmedia.com Twitter: @mtaylorlee

