Health centre postponing surgeries requiring hospital stay

8 hospitalized for COVID-19 currently
The North Bay Regional Health Centre is postponing all surgeries requiring a hospital stay effective today in response to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
A statement from the hospital Tuesday on social media says it has seen a “dramatic” increase in patients with COVID-19 admitted to the health centre.
The hospital currently has eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19, all of whom are local, meaning none are transfers from other hospitals.
The health centre has now started the final stage of its ‘COVID-19 Bed Plan,’ which it says is triggered when all of its designated COVID-19 beds are full.
“This increase in COVID-19 patients, combined with our existing bed pressures, means our hospital will have to increase measures to protect and preserve our hospital’s capacity to provide acute care. This could include patients being moved to unconventional spaces such as a sun room,” the statement from the hospital says.
The postponement of surgeries requiring a hospital stay will be assessed weekly. Meanwhile, outpatient surgeries will continue, as well as confirmed cancer cases.
Patients can still attend scheduled outpatient appointments and the emergency department remains open.
“The health centre will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases both in the hospital and community to determine the impact this could have on other services and procedures. The goal is to resume all surgeries as soon as we have capacity to safely care for all our patients,” the hospital said.
“Patients with existing surgeries and appointments will be contacted directly by the hospital. Your health care team will continue to review and prioritize urgent health-care needs as we work through this crisis.”
Last month, the hospital began delaying all elective surgeries in an effort to ensure the province’s health-care system can help critically ill patients.
The hospital said the decision was made in line with the chief medical officer of health’s Directive No. 2, which called for the cessation of non-emergency and non-urgent elective surgeries and procedures in order to preserve system capacity to deal with COVID-19 effectively.
At the time, all urgent and emergent surgeries and procedures planned to continue at the hospital, including trauma and cancer, along with access to related health services such as diagnostics.
In an emergency, the hospital advises patients to not hesitate or delay receiving care.
Care Partners, or essential visitors, restrictions remain status quo, with the guidelines available on the hospital’s website.