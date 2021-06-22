Article content

The North Bay Regional Health Centre is postponing all surgeries requiring a hospital stay effective today in response to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

A statement from the hospital Tuesday on social media says it has seen a “dramatic” increase in patients with COVID-19 admitted to the health centre.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health centre postponing surgeries requiring hospital stay Back to video

The hospital currently has eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19, all of whom are local, meaning none are transfers from other hospitals.

The health centre has now started the final stage of its ‘COVID-19 Bed Plan,’ which it says is triggered when all of its designated COVID-19 beds are full.

“This increase in COVID-19 patients, combined with our existing bed pressures, means our hospital will have to increase measures to protect and preserve our hospital’s capacity to provide acute care. This could include patients being moved to unconventional spaces such as a sun room,” the statement from the hospital says.