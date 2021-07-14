Greening the city, one property at a time

Hal Falk was 12 years old when he went out into the bush and brought some maple trees back to his parents’ yard.

“Now they’re about this big around,” he says, holding his arms out in a big circle to show the circumference of the maples now growing healthy in the yard.

It was the start of a lifelong obsession with trees for the owner of Eagle Tree Service.

He still is able to point to various trees around the city he’s planted over the years, and in future years he will have several more to point at when he passes the former Ontario Northland headquarters on Oak Street.

Falk delivered five trees and a number of shrubs donated by North Bay Hydro which were planted Wednesday around the building as part of the Clean, Green Beautiful North Bay initiative.

“In the cities we need trees,” Falk explains. “They provide shade and ambiance. It can be 10 degrees cooler under a tree. They provide oxygen.

“And people feel better when they can see the green.”

The trees planted Wednesday included profusion crab apples, blue spruce and oak.

But the crab apple tree won’t provide the small, sour fruit suitable for young kids to gulp down. The fruit is small, big enough for small critters to chow down on.

And the tree, when it blossoms, provides plenty of colour.

It’s also a hardy tree, growing to about six metres.

The former ONTC building, now home to Wallace Klein Partners in Law, was chosen for the planting with native trees and shrubs to add to the city’s “critical tree canopy,” according to Clean Green Beautiful North Bay chair Hariett Madigan.

Madigan approached the previous owner, who admitted the property was no longer his. However, Christian Tremblay said he was good with the idea when he was approached.