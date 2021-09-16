'Great recent uptake' in doses administered
COVID-19 vaccinations continue, health unit reports
More than two-thirds of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 1 in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit region were not vaccinated.
Louise Gagné, executive director of community services with the health unit, said Thursday 67 per cent of the 278 cases reported over the last three-and-a-half months occurred among individuals who were eligible for vaccination but were unvaccinated.
That works out to about 190 of the cases.
About 24 per cent – about 67 individuals – were partially vaccinated, while nine per cent were so-called breakthrough cases or people who have received two doses of the vaccine but tested positive for COVID-19.
Speaking at the health unit’s weekly news conference, Gagné said there have been 19 new cases reported over the last seen days, with 22 cases active.
None of those cases have required hospitalization.
Gagné also noted that 29 of the cases reported to the health unit have been among those born in 2009 or later, who are not yet able to be vaccinated.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, 82.9 per cent of residents in the region aged 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, director of COVID-19 immunization strategy Andrea McLellan said, with 76.2 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.
However, to achieve the target of 90 per cent vaccinated, 8,195 more people will have to receive first and second doses, and 7,759 will have to receive a second dose.
“We continue to see a great recent uptake” in the number of people getting the vaccine,” McLellan said.
In the last seven days, 1,743 doses have been administered locally. That includes 658 first doses, 696 second doses and 389 third doses.
Third doses have recently been approved for people with compromised immune systems.
There have been 49 cases reported so far in September, more than double the number reported in all of August.
“The number of people testing positive is increasing,” Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health, said.
“Although this increase was expected, at this time we are not able to determine a specific trend.”
He recommends that everyone “continue to consider the risks” of getting together with others and continue to exercise health unit recommendations.
Next Wednesday, the provincial vaccination certificate program – a program Chirico has previously expressed support for – comes into effect, and the health unit, he said, will be available to answer questions members of the public or business people have.
The health unit also has been conducting vaccination clinics at area schools with children 12 years of age and up. So far, 112 doses – 68 first doses and 44 second doses – have been administered at North Bay schools.
The clinics will continue until the week of Oct. 3.
Chirico also characterized as “absurd” a tweet from People’s Party of Canada candidate Greg Galante.
Galante tweeted Wednesday that there is a “systematic and programmed stigmatization” of a “certain segment of society” over its refusal to get the vaccines, comparing it to the horrors of the holocaust – the attempted extermination of Europe’s Jews by the Nazis.
“I think people recognize a statement like that for what it is,” Chirico said. “Absurd.”