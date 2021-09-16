More than two-thirds of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 1 in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit region were not vaccinated.

Louise Gagné, executive director of community services with the health unit, said Thursday 67 per cent of the 278 cases reported over the last three-and-a-half months occurred among individuals who were eligible for vaccination but were unvaccinated.

'Great recent uptake' in doses administered

That works out to about 190 of the cases.

About 24 per cent – about 67 individuals – were partially vaccinated, while nine per cent were so-called breakthrough cases or people who have received two doses of the vaccine but tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking at the health unit’s weekly news conference, Gagné said there have been 19 new cases reported over the last seen days, with 22 cases active.

None of those cases have required hospitalization.

Gagné also noted that 29 of the cases reported to the health unit have been among those born in 2009 or later, who are not yet able to be vaccinated.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, 82.9 per cent of residents in the region aged 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, director of COVID-19 immunization strategy Andrea McLellan said, with 76.2 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.

However, to achieve the target of 90 per cent vaccinated, 8,195 more people will have to receive first and second doses, and 7,759 will have to receive a second dose.

“We continue to see a great recent uptake” in the number of people getting the vaccine,” McLellan said.

In the last seven days, 1,743 doses have been administered locally. That includes 658 first doses, 696 second doses and 389 third doses.