Grant allows First Peoples' Centre to expand opportunities

Article content Canadore College’s Kikandaaswiwin Mookisin STEAM program has received a $157,800 grant to support its STEAM library and the Wiidokwananing waasa wenjibawad mentorship program. The grant will allow the First Peoples’ Centre to expand opportunities to more Indigenous learners and educators in remote communities. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grant allows First Peoples' Centre to expand opportunities Back to video STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. “Wiidokwananing waasa wenjibawad in the Ojibway languages translates to ‘we help those from far away,’” said Tammy Cayer-Dokis, Kikandaaswiwin Mookisin coordinator. “The project title was chosen as it offers a much-needed resource and capacity for educators working with Indigenous learners in underserviced and remote communities.” Cayer-Dokis says the program “engages Indigenous learners in STEAM pathways, opens mentorship opportunities and supports hands-on learning experiences for Indigenous learners and educators, particularly for those who face challenges with connectivity and accessing technology, and is a response to the unique needs of remote and isolated communities.”

Article content Kikandaaswiwin Mookiisin collaborates with the STEM youth outreach network Actua, which consists of 41 universities and colleges, including Canadore. Actua engages with more than 35,000 First Nations, Inuit and Métis youth in more than 200 communities through school workshops and summer camp programs. “This work is critically important to Indigenous youth to demonstrate to them that Indigenous people have always known about STEM,” said Doug Dokis, director of Actua’s National Youth in STEM program. “Indigenous knowledges continue to make significant contributions to STEM, instill pride in self and community, help Indigenous youth see themselves in STEM studies, and that they can be successful.” Shawn Chorney, Canadore’s vice-president of Strategic Infrastructure, Indigenous and Learner Services, said the right partners with shared goals align to provide “an opportunity to have a lasting and meaningful impact on the future. “The ongoing collaboration between Actua and Canadore recognizes that Indigenous ways of knowing are integral to getting the future right and we thank NSERC for this important investment.” The Kikandaaswiwin Mookiisin STEAM program is offered through the First Peoples’ Centre at Canadore College. It is a land-based experiential learning program grounded in Indigenous educational practices and draws on the rich languages, histories and cultural traditions of Indigenous peoples.

Article content “Canadore College has made a commitment to Indigenous communities to reach learners where they live creating greater community capacity,” said president and chief executive officer George Burton. “This project funding is helping Canadore keep that promise.” “The Wiidokwananing waasa wenjibawad project is important to the Kikandaaswiwin Mookiisin mandate,” says Cayer-Dokis. “It is inclusive of remote and isolated Indigenous communities. It provides opportunities for learners and educators to engage in Indigenous STEAM knowledges and practices that are culturally responsive to support communities with the tools and resources to build their own capacity in STEAM.”

