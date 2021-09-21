Giant mural kicks off Magnetawan beautification project

It won’t be long before a 65-foot long, two-foot high concrete wall near the Heritage Museum Centre in Magnetawan is transformed into a lengthy piece of artwork showcasing various images of the community.

The municipality recently decided to undertake a beautification project for the downtown, and as a first phase identified municipally owned structures that would be the objects for the public art project.

Laura Brandt, deputy clerk in Magnetawan, who also heads the recreation and communications departments, says among the options were the actual museum building itself and how the artist could work in a mural on part of the building in addition to the concrete wall.

Brandt said council left it up to the chosen artist to decide what structure got the mural.

Council chose Nomi Drory of Magnetawan to carry out the mural project and Drory has picked the concrete wall on which to paint various images.

Originally from Bolivia, Drory was raised in Israel and made the move to Canada as an adult and lived in Toronto until last December when she relocated to Magnetawan.

Drory was educated in the arts and her various artistic platforms include painting, drawing and sculpting.

Drory also has a background in architecture and teaches drawing, painting and history.

In 2014 and again in 2018, Drory received Ontario Art Council grants for visual arts work.

Drory told council it was her intention to paint the mural on the concrete wall that connects the museum to an historic log cabin.

The wall hides the Magnetawan River, but Drory says when people enter the area they can easily hear the sound of the river’s rapids.

Drory reasoned that since the Magnetawan River historically has been the main artery in the life of the community, what better way to depict that history than with various activities that would have taken place on the waterway.