Gathering Place set to reopen next month for dine-in guests

The Gathering Place is planning to reopen its doors for sit-down meals by the end of September, according to Dennis Chippa.

The executive director told The Nugget the city’s soup kitchen is currently working on a reopening plan expected to be completed next month.

“There will probably be some changes in how we do our business,” Chippa said Tuesday during a news conference at Cassellholme Home for the Aged.

“One of those changes we’re all talking about is having permanent to-go options.”

The Gathering Place was forced to change how it did business in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The usual sit-down breakfasts, lunches and dinners were replaced by take-out options only due to social distancing rules and closure of all dine-in options.

Chippa said the to-go options are a favourable option for many guests.

He said breakfast and lunch options will have both to-go and sit down options, however dinner will be only offered in a to-go format.

“We think part of it is the population that is using the service doesn’t want to stay in to eat. We have to respect that, we have to understand there are people coming in for a meal who don’t want to stay inside to eat it. They want to come in and grab a meal and go.”

He said the kitchen will then be able to shut down by 2:30 to 3 p.m. to allow for clean-up.

Chippa said despite moving to a dine-in option, the Gathering Place still has all of the COVID-19 protocols to follow that have been in place for the last 18 months.

When asked if capacity inside the building will be reduced, Chippa said “I don’t know if the numbers will be that different than before.”