Gathering Place sees new, returning faces as demand skyrockets
'None of us could believe how busy we were'
In Dennis Chippa’s six years as executive director of The Gathering Place, he has never seen the demand for food like he did in May.
And he expects that to only increase.
Chippa said throughout any given month, there are times when demand is higher, with the first week usually on the slower end, but not last month.
He said May was the exception to that rule and June looks to be the same.
“The first week of May, nobody had any money, he said.
“These people that came through our doors we haven’t seen in a long time. Others we would see once or maybe twice a week, well they are now coming in every day.”
Chippa said there are a lot of new faces too.
“People say if they can eat at The Gathering Place a few times a week or every day, they can afford their rent and maybe some groceries.”
Chippa said it’s one thing for staff and volunteers to say how busy they’ve been, but the numbers really drive that reality home.
The total number of meals served in May was 8,895.
Chippa said in the past the Gathering Place would average 60 breakfasts, 95 lunches and 90 dinners. The averages they’re seeing now are 95 for breakfast, 109 for lunch and 135 for dinner.
“We thought we were busy pre-pandemic. Well, we’ve almost doubled that during the pandemic,” Chippa said. “None of us could believe how busy we were.”
Those meals don’t include the thousands of pounds of food The Gathering Place’s outreach program delivers to similar programs, food banks across the region, seniors’ buildings and community services.
As the province starts to reopen, with restaurants allowed to have tables outside on patios, Chippa said The Gathering Place is looking to offer a hybrid model of service for its clients.
He said they will still offer to-go meals, but they also realize the importance of social interaction.
“We have a pergola outside in the back. We have picnic tables out there for people to use,” Chippa added.
He said he doesn’t expect to be able to offer dining inside the building until the fall.
“At night, more families are coming to use the service and many prefer the to-go option.”
While the demand continues to increase, Chippa said partnerships with grocery stores have made their food rescue program a huge success, with Sobeys having recently come on board.
“They’re coming on at a time when numbers are continuing to go up,” he said.
The Gathering Place launched its food rescue program in 2014. Grocery stores donate food that is close to expiring and will not sell, overstocked, mislabelled, discontinued or in damaged packaging.
The charity says many organizations have committed to donate their excess fresh food to The Gathering Place instead of sending it to the landfill.