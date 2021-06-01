Garderie Soleil Child Care cohort returns following COVID-19 dismissal
The preschool senior cohort at Garderie Soleil Child Care Centre was allowed to return Tuesday after a member of the main site previously tested positive for COVID-19.
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit dismissed the cohort May 18 following the positive test result.
The individual involved was at the centre during their infectious period, the health unit said at the time.
A statement Tuesday from the health unit says high-risk contacts have been in self-isolation and no additional individuals in the dismissed cohort have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health unit did not declare an outbreak. Garderie Soleil is based in North Bay.
Those who may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive are asked to first self-isolate and then use Ontario’s online self-assessment tool to see if further care is needed.
“If you need further assistance call your health-care provider or the health unit at 1-844-478-1400,” the health unit says.
“If you have severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, you should call 911 and mention your symptoms.”
Go to myhealthunit.ca/COVID-19 for more information.