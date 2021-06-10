





Share this Story: Gardens will continue to host clinics

Gardens will continue to host clinics jpg, NB

Article content The city’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site will remain at Memorial Gardens until the end of August, according to the health unit. Andrea McLellan, director of COVID-19 immunization strategy for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, confirmed the health unit has negotiated an extension to use the arena with the city. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gardens will continue to host clinics Back to video “We continue to do some site visits to determine appropriate venues our vaccination clinics to move to. We have a couple of promising sites, but I can’t share that information at this time.” Initially, the health unit had secured Memorial Gardens to hold vaccination clinics until the end of July. Gord Young, the city’s communications officer, said in a previous interview the city will have ice ready at Pete Palangio for June 28 and Memorial Gardens for Aug. 9. The health unit took over Memorial Gardens March 15 when residents aged 80 years of age and older became eligible for vaccinations.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content DON’T LEAVE PETS, KIDS IN CAR DURING CLINICS The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is reminding people not to leave their children or their pets in their vehicle while they attend the mass COVID-19 vaccination centre. “It has been brought to our attention that children and pets have been left unattended in vehicles at our clinics,” said Andrea McLellan, director of COVID-19 immunization strategy for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, who confirmed the health unit has negotiated an extension to use the arena. “As the hot weather approaches we wish to remind the public of the risk of doing this and to ensure they have plans in place to ensure the safety of their children and pets while they receive their vaccine.” HEALTH UNIT ADDRESSES POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS Many individuals who have received a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine have experienced side effects from the injection. The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit said they did anticipate an increase in side effects being reported from those who received their second dose. Andrea McLellan, director of COVID-19 immunization strategy for the health unit, said there is research that supports those claims, however she says she’s not aware of any major side effects or prolonged side effects. She said some of the most common side effects include headaches, generally feeling unwell, soreness at the injection site and fatigue which can last from 24 to 48 hours.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Each individual will react differently. We’re not aware of any major side effects or prolonged side effects. Listen to your body, rest and take Tylenol or Advil if you’re experiencing headaches or body aches. It takes time for the side effects to pass.” MASKS, DISTANCING STILL THE RULE When will we be able to stop wear masks and socially distance? That’s the million-dollar question, says Dr. Jim Chirico, the medical officer of health at the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit. “We don’t know. It’s really too early to say when those measures can be relaxed,” he said. “They’re dependent upon many factors such as the circulating variants, how transmissible it is, vaccine effectiveness. As well, we have to determine what herd immunity is – how many are immune from getting infections or have been vaccinated. How severe is the illness produced by these variants?”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near North Bay