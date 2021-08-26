Gallery preparing for new shows

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Although the WKP Kennedy Gallery may be currently closed to the public, we are far from taking a break.

While we’re busy taking down and installing new exhibitions, we can’t have the public coming through the space, and who wants to see plain white walls anyway?

To counteract these lull times, we’ve decided to release some top secret information about the upcoming events and exhibitions that will be opening soon.

First up we have our Arts & Blues Art Contest. Submissions are due Aug. 30, so please visit our website for more information, and that is going to be a very special night.

You arrive for the open mic jam which is taking place in the large gallery and as you walk in you see the walls filled with community art which is all inspired by Jack de Keyzer, one of Blues Fest’s headliners.

As you walk around and enjoy the tunes and have a drink, you take note of the art and mentally pick out your favourite.

Then it’s time to put that mental favourite on to real life paper. We’re doing a People’s Choice Award and it’s all of you, our wonderful community, who will choose the winner of the contest.

That winner is going to get a major prize, which can be read all about on our website, www.kennedygallery.org.

After this amazing night, we are excited to leak some information regarding our two fall exhibitions.

Picture this… you walk into the gallery and are transported to Venice, Italy and the room comes alive before you. You feel the gondolas swaying under foot and hear the waves lapping onto the shore.