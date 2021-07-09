Funding announced to train 35 PSWs
The Ontario government and Victorian Order of Nurses (VON) for Canada are providing more than $269,000 collectively to help train 35 personal support workers (PSWs) in the province.
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli made the announcement Friday morning during a virtual media conference.
The province will provide $134,524, while the Ontario branch of the VON will contribute matching cash and in-kind contributions of $134,525, for a total project value of $269,049.
The funding will support the VON’s Personal Support Worker with Professional Skills Training program and train 35 VON workers as PSWs, home support workers and other related positions through CTS Canadian Career College.
“We’re very appreciative of the efforts that all have taken to respond to the workforce needs in the health-care sector,” Fedeli said. “Congratulations and we wish you continued success.”
Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton said the program will provide job-ready training to support the province’s most vulnerable citizens and open existing doors for in-demand careers.
He said the province plans to hire 27,000 more PSWs.
“We all know that every job is more than a paycheque,” he said. “It’s a building block for stronger families, for stronger communities and in this case for stronger health care.”
The funding from the province is being provided through the Canada-Ontario Job Grant, which comes from the Government of Canada and is delivered by the province through Employment Ontario.
The grant provides employers up to $10,000 for each worker who takes eligible training. For small employers and companies with fewer than 100 employees, the program can cover up to 83 per cent of the training costs.
If they are training and hiring unemployed workers, that coverage can rise to 100 per cent and up to $15,000 per unemployed worker who receives training.
Larger companies – those with 100 or more employees – can receive coverage for half of the training costs.
The training will include 17 weeks of instructor-led virtual classes, 11 weeks of placement and three lab days in a placement facility.
“We do have shortages of PSWs in Ontario and this partnership … will allow us to increase the supply of VON PSWs across the province,” said Sharon Goodwin, senior vice-president of home and community care for VON Canada.
Carlos Carvalho, chief executive officer of CTS Canadian Career College, which has a campus in North Bay, said it is important to think outside of the box to attract skilled labour in areas such as Northern Ontario, a region that does face challenges when it comes to accessing education.
He said it gives him great pleasure “to help students get the skills that they need to find gainful employment,” and to help area employers find skilled PSWs.
CTS Canadian Career College, in partnership with the National Association of Career Colleges (NACC), will deliver the program remotely.
