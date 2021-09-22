Near North officials address lack of spectators for high school sports

The Ontario government has approved the tender of a new school to replace the former W.J. Fricker Public School, with $20 million being provided for the building’s construction.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Appearing alongside representatives from the province and Near North District School Board, Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli made the announcement Wednesday morning during a virtual media conference.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Funding announced for W.J. Fricker replacement school Back to video

The building will allow for the consolidation of E.T. Carmichael and E.W. Norman public schools.

Along with having 308 student spaces from junior kindergarten to Grade 6, the school will have 73 new licensed childcare spaces, four new childcare rooms and an EarlyON Child and Family Centre.

Although the school board had previously announced an opening date of September 2021, the building is now expected to open for September 2023.

Fedeli said they know how much schools mean in Nipissing to students, parents, teachers, staff members and the community at-large.

The pandemic, he added, has “reminded us just how much our schools matter and that’s because schools really are at the heart of our communities.”

The replacement school will be located on the existing site of W.J. Fricker on Norman Avenue.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce stated the government’s intent to minimize disruptions and maximize learning.

Referring to an “inequity” in schools, Lecce said they need to ensure dollars flow to all communities, particularly in the North, where they want to maintain modern schools.

He noted that the replacement building is expected to have an improved ventilation system and said he appreciated the involvement of childcare.