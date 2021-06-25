Full vaccination rate among adult residents surpasses 25%
Six new cases reported, four resolved; accelerated 2nd doses for 18-plus start Monday
More than one-quarter of all adult residents in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit region are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.
The latest status report from the health unit shows 26.8 per cent of all adult residents have two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
About 72.8 per cent of all adult residents, or 79,067 people, have at least one dose.
This may include people who have received a dose outside of the health unit district.
The health unit administered another 3,085 doses of COVID-19 vaccine over the previous day for a total to date of 108,609. This may include residents and non-residents who received a dose at a local clinic.
More than 69 per cent of residents 80 years of age and older are now fully vaccinated, the highest vaccination rate of any age group locally. This is followed by those 70 to 79 at nearly 48 per cent and those 60 to 69 at more than 31 per cent.
To date, more than 51 per cent of those 12 to 17 years of age have at least one dose of vaccine.
CASES
The health unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 and four resolved.
They include five new cases and four resolved in Nipissing District and one new case in Parry Sound District.
The change brings the number of active cases up to 77 from 75 Thursday.
There are currently 73 active cases in Nipissing District, including seven people in hospital, and four in Parry Sound District.
The health unit has reported a total of 576 cases between both districts since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March 2020.
Although the health unit no longer publishes information on individual cases, over the past seven days almost 52 per cent of new cases have involved people between 20 and 39 years of age, while nearly 33 per cent have involved those 40 to 59.
Almost 33 per cent are associated with an outbreak and nearly 27 per cent are due to close contact with a case.
On June 13, the health unit declared an outbreak at the North Bay Jail, which so far has seen 33 people test positive for COVID-19, including 32 inmates and one staff member.
On Wednesday, the jail was closed for two weeks, with approximately 61 inmates to be transferred to other facilities. All 33 cases were still active as of that day.
ONTARIO
Ontario is offering faster second COVID-19 vaccine doses to more residents.
Starting Saturday, youth aged 12 to 17 who live in hot spots for the Delta variant can book faster appointments starting at 8 a.m.
All adults in Ontario who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine can book accelerated second appointments on Monday.
That change means approximately 1.5 million Ontarians are eligible for an accelerated second dose.
The province says it’s expanding eligibility as 76 per cent of Ontarians have at least one vaccine dose and more than 30 per cent are fully vaccinated.
Shots were initially booked four months apart in Ontario but the province is shortening the interval based on supply and risk from the more infectious Delta variant.
Health units covering Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Porcupine, Simcoe-Muskoka, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and York are designated hot spots for the variant.
The Ontario government reported 256 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Friday, including 39 in the Region of Waterloo, 38 in Peel Region, 36 in Toronto, 18 in Grey Bruce and 17 in Hamilton.
The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases fell to 292.
There were 293 resolved cases and two deaths. The number of active cases fell to 2,899, with 275 people in hospital, a decrease of nine.
With files from The Canadian Press
