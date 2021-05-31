





Article content A frequent speaker at North Bay’s biweekly ‘Freedom Rallies’ has announced his intention to seek the People’s Party of Canada nomination in the riding of Nipissing-Timiskaming. Greg Galante, a retired Toronto firefighter who lives in Commanda, revealed his plans to enter federal politics at the latest anti-lockdown rally Monday at the North Bay waterfront. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Freedom Rally speaker to seek PPC nomination Back to video Galante told The Nugget he is one of the original founders of the local electoral district association for the People’s Party, which he joined in part, he said, because Leader Maxime Bernier has been consistent in his views and positions for years. “I’m a reluctant politician, I don’t want to be, but I have no choice,” Galante told the crowd of approximately 70 people, “and we’re at a time where we have to make a choice politically.” Galante questioned the extension of emergency measures, saying, “There’s no science behind any of this and we have to keep asking questions and we have to keep pushing and not take no for an answer.”

Article content He also referenced a motion last week, introduced by the Bloc Quebecois and supported by the House of Commons, which said it would be irresponsible to hold a federal election during the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 327 MPs from all parties who voted in favour of the motion, which says it is the government’s responsibility to do everything possible to avoid calling voters to the polls before the end of the pandemic. Ontario Independent MP Derek Sloan was the only one who voted against it. North Bay Coun. Mark King ran in the 2019 federal election for the People’s Party, which Bernier started after unsuccessfully running for the Conservative Party leadership. King had been removed as the Conservative candidate over what he said was the alleged purchase of memberships using a corporate credit card. He came in last out of five candidates, with incumbent Liberal MP Anthony Rota winning re-election. The People’s Party also would not win any seats, with Bernier losing in the Quebec riding of Beauce, which he had won for the Conservatives in 2006. The NDP, meanwhile, have nominated North Bay Coun. Scott Robertson as the party’s candidate in Nipissing-Timiskaming. The latest North Bay rally, which has seen multiple people ticketed and issued summons by police, was expected to see Independent MPP Randy Hillier attend. However, attendees were told he had to be called back to the legislature for a vote. A vote to extend the Reopening Ontario Act until Dec. 1 passed at Queen’s Park, which Hillier voted against. It’s a move the Ontario Federation of Labour also criticized for reducing public oversight of emergency orders and undermining democracy and workers’ rights.

Article content Meanwhile, the rally heard from speaker Sarah Choujounian, a co-founder of Canadian Frontline Nurses, a group whose stated goal is to advocate for medical freedom. A registered practical nurse since 2004, Choujounian said she has worked most of her career in a nursing home. She was fired, she said, for posting her beliefs about lockdowns online and is having her licence examined. “When the industry is not doing what’s best for the people, it’s our job to agitate and to speak up and so that’s what we’re doing,” Choujounian told reporters. “We’re doing what we were taught in school and it’s to stand for the people when the industry doesn’t.” While intimidating, she encouraged people to not wear masks, not social distance and open their businesses to protest what she referred to as “illegal” mandates. Speaking to the crowd, she also touched on the poor treatment of the elderly for profits, calling their experience under lockdowns “crimes against humanity,” and criticized the COVID-19 vaccine as an “unsafe experimental injection.” As a survivor and advocate of child sexual abuse, Choujounian said she knows many people, including herself, who are struggling with mental health. “As a recovering alcoholic who uses the gym in order to stay sober, I can say from experience that closing down the gym while keeping the liquor stores open is just plain evil,” she said. “It has nothing to do with health, everything is upside down. It makes you seriously question what the true agenda behind these lockdowns are. As someone who struggles with mental health, I often feel as though they are literally trying to kill us.” With files from The Canadian Press mlee@postmedia.com Twitter: @mtaylorlee

