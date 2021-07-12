Four resolved COVID-19 cases; four new ones

There are four new cases and four resolved cases of COVID-19 in the region, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported Monday.

There are 16 active COVID-19 cases.

The health unit is reporting four new cases since the last daily report on Friday. That brings the total to 618 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared in March, 2020.

One person remains in hospital.

The health unit is also reporting more than three-quarters of the adults within the district – 75.27 per cent – have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 52.27 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

The health unit reports COVID-19 cases weekdays at 3 p.m., with a report Mondays at 10 a.m.

So far, 56,769 adults have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, for just over 52 per cent of the adult population in the two districts.

Just under 83 per cent of adults aged 80 and over have received both doses of the vaccine.