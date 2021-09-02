Four more cases reported Thursday

12 cases confirmed in first two days of September

Four new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit Thursday, all in Parry Sound District.

There are 13 active cases in the region. Seven are in Nipissing, six in Parry Sound District.

Over the last seven days there have been 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region. Of those, seven are among the 19 and younger population, five in the 20-39 age group, four in the 40-59 age group and one each in the 60-79 and the 80 and older age groups.

That brings to 12 the number of cases reported so far in September. There were 20 cases in August.

So far, 177,300 vaccine doses have been administered at local clinics. That’s an increase of 391 from Wednesday’s report.

The health unit reports 94,222 people aged 12 and up have received at least one dose.

The total number of people aged 12 and up to receive two doses of the vaccines is inching toward 75 per cent. So far, 86,351 people aged 12 and up have received two doses. The health unit reports another 7,871 people have received one dose only.

ONTARIO

Ontario is reporting 865 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 692 of the new diagnoses are in people who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

The remaining 173 cases are in fully vaccinated patients.

Government data shows 320 Ontarians are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 162 in the ICU and 105 on a ventilator.

Elliott says 292 of those hospitalized are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

She says roughly 83 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 76.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.