Four charged in Sturgeon Falls fentanyl bust

Four people have been charged with drug-related offences following a search of a Sturgeon Falls residence last week.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Greater Sudbury Police Service and Nipissing West detachment executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a residence on Arthur Street July 15.

Police say a search of the residence led to the seizure of suspected blue, green and purple fentanyl, bear spray, drug paraphernalia, a cell phone and Canadian currency.

Savion Comrie, 18, from Brampton is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid other than heroin – and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say the accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice for bail July 16.

Dakota Pellerin, 21, from St. Charles is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid other than heroin – and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Maxime Emond, 35, and Cassandra Puskas, 31, both from Sturgeon Falls, are charged with possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid other than heroin.

These three accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sturgeon Falls Sept. 2.