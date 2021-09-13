Four active cases of COVID-19 reported in three schools

The Near North District School Board and Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board are reporting four active cases of COVID-19 in their schools.

There is one active case in both Mother St. Bride Catholic Elementary School and one at St. Joseph-Scollard Hall Catholic Secondary School in North Bay.

There are two reported active cases at Parry Sound Public School.

Mother St. Bride has one closed cohort because of the case there, while there are two closed cohorts at SJSH.

Both schools remain open, as does Parry Sound Public School. The affected cohorts there have been dismissed.

Boards are notified by the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit if there are confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The health unit is responsible for determining if an outbreak exists, declaring an outbreak, providing direction on outbreak control measures and determining when an outbreak is declared over.

The NPSC on its website also notes that the health unit will assist in determining which cohorts may be sent home or if a partial or full school closing is required.

“It is important to note that a confirmed case at a school does not mean the individual was exposed to COVID-19 at the school,” the board says on its website. “The individual may have been exposed elsewhere in the community.”

The health unit, the board says, will conduct contact tracing and “reach out to individuals who may have been in close contact with the individual who tested positive. This includes contact tracing for points of contact in the classroom, school, bus, and before and after school programs.

“NPSC will work closely with the health unit to provide key information that is needed for contact tracing (e.g., attendance records, class list and seating charts, up-to-date contact information for parents, staff and students, etc.). We strongly encourage all families contacted by the health unit to follow the directions provided by our local health authorities.”