Article content There is no clear consensus which communities in the Powassan region should be included in the new OPP detachment boards coming next year. The proposed police service boards will take over the existing police boards in 2022 when the Community Safety Policing Act (CSPA) replaces the current Police Services Act. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Formation of new police boards poses problem Back to video The guidelines detailing how municipalities and First Nations can form their respective police services boards explicitly state the Ministry of the Solicitor General will only accept one proposal per detachment, and if an area wants more than one police board it has to explain its rationale. This is the situation the Powassan region finds itself in. Powassan Coun. Markus Wand, represents council on the Municipality of Powassan Police Services Board, has been informally talking with the CAO of the Township of Chisholm, Jenny Leblond, on which area communities should make up the OPP detachment board framework.

Article content Wand told council that, ideally, Chisholm, Powassan and Nipissing should go together. He added the Township of Chisholm agreed. However, Wand said there is a problem with this scenario. East Ferris, which also has an existing police services board, “has suggested Chisholm group up with them and they (would also) take in some of the unorganized municipalities as well.” While both municipalities can submit service board framework proposals, there’s going to be a problem if the Ministry of the Solicitor General gets proposals from two communities that each want to lay claim to the same township. Wand has a police services board meeting coming up, and told council he will suggest Powassan, Nipissing and Chisholm be grouped together to create the area’s proposed police services board. Wand also said Chisholm will discuss the same scenario at its next council meeting. As for East Ferris, Wand said “if East Ferris wants to go separate, they can do that.” But Wand also said “there’s the danger that the province will come back and say we all have to unite and function as one group.” The CSPA will allow for more than one police services board in an OPP detachment area, but will want an explanation why more than one board is being requested. It also says communities may face challenges when trying to create more than one board in their region. The CSPA guidelines say one challenge is attracting enough community members to fill the seats on the extra boards. There is also the job of dealing with the added costs of operating additional boards.

Article content These challenges aside, Coun. Debbie Piekarski asked if two boards could be approved for the region because of the large geographic area. Wand said that is a possibility because the area has many municipalities. But this still won’t resolve the problem of Powassan and East Ferris both trying to include Chisholm in their respective proposals. The deadline of June 7 to submit proposals to the Ministry of the Solicitor General has come and gone, but Wand says there is no problem submitting a late proposal. Wand stressed that Powassan council has to be ready by its first meeting in July to decide what police services board grouping of communities it favours. Mayor Peter McIsaac acknowledged the problem at hand and said if both municipalities include Chisholm in their proposals “at the end of the day, the province is just going to dictate to us what the new police services board is going to look like.” McIsaac says the provincial government could have made it easier for everyone had it been the one to “lay out the new ground rules instead of putting the framework out and saying ‘everyone try to fit it.’” McIsaac believes because the Ministry of the Solicitor General may face several proposed scenarios for the area, the communities might end up seeing the three OPP detachments (North Bay, Powassan and Mattawa) divide up the area. During the debate Wand said Chisholm has done a lot of work on configuring the municipal make-up of the various boards and there are a number of scenarios.

Leblond sent two options to the various councils that take the jurisdictions of all three OPP detachments into account.

Article content Option 1 would see Mattawa, Mattawan, Papineau-Cameron, Calvin Township and Bonfield make up Group A and form the Highway 17 corridor of communities. Group B takes in the Highway 11 corridor and would see as its members East Ferris, Chisholm, Powassan and Nipissing. Option 2 has three groupings with Group A made up of Mattawa, Mattawan, Papineau-Cameron and Calvin forming the East division, Group B, the Central division, would involve Bonfield, East Ferris and Chisholm while Group C would only include Powassan and Nipissing and represent the West division. In her comments to the municipalities, Leblond said she doesn’t want to appear “pushy” with her two options but stressed that the councils have to start talking about the make up of the boards if they want any say in what the district looks like. Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

