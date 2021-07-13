Flood advisory issued

Nugget Staff
Jul 13, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority Nugget File Photo
North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority Nugget File Photo Photo by PJWILSON /SunMedia

The North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority is issuing a flood outlook for waterways in the area.

The conservation authority said Tuesday that although watercourses within its jurisdiction are at or below average for this time of year, “Environment Canada’s warnings of 25 to 50 mm of rain this evening and an additional 25 mm Thursday” prompted the advisory.

Flood outlook gives early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts that could lead to possible high runoff, riverine flooding, lakeshore flooding, or erosion.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near North Bay

This Week in Flyers