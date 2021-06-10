Five new cases of COVID-19 reported, two resolved
Ontario enters Step 1 of reopening Friday
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and two resolved.
Although the health unit reported six new cases in Nipissing District, one case in Parry Sound District has since been reassigned to another health unit.
The change brought the number of active cases up to 22 from 19 Wednesday. All of the active cases currently are in Nipissing District, with two people in hospital.
There have now been a total of 472 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the health unit district since March 2020.
Another 224 tests were completed for a total to date of 129,806.
VACCINES
The health unit administered another 1,327 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday afternoon for a total to date of 84,056.
This includes first and second doses administered to both residents and non-residents at vaccine events within the health unit region.
There are now 75,784 residents with at least one dose of vaccine, representing approximately 69.8 per cent of the health unit’s adult population. This may include residents who have received a dose outside of the health unit district.
Of all adult residents, about 60.5 per cent have only one dose and nearly 9.3 per cent have two doses.
Residents 80 years of age and older in the health unit district currently have the highest rate of full vaccination, or two doses, of any age group at nearly 29 per cent. The next highest age group is those between 70 and 79 years of age at more than 10.1 per cent.
ONTARIO
The province will move into Step 1 of the Ontario government’s reopening plan Friday, which will allow for outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, outdoor dining of up to four people per table, outdoor fitness classes with up to 10 people, 25 per cent capacity for ‘essential’ retail and 15 per cent capacity for ‘non-essential’ retail, among other loosened restrictions.
The Ontario government reported 590 new cases Thursday, including 130 in Peel, 114 in Toronto, 61 in Waterloo, 38 in Hamilton and 32 in York Region.
The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases is 617.
There were 939 resolved cases, 11 deaths and 31,423 tests completed, of which two per cent were positive.
The number of active cases fell to 6,464, with 516 people in hospital, a decrease of 55. This includes 450 people in intensive care, of which 291 are on ventilators.
Another 182,350 vaccine doses were administered in the province for a total to date of 10,627,469, with 1,399,776 people fully vaccinated.
