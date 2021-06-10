Five new cases of COVID-19 reported, two resolved

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and two resolved.

Although the health unit reported six new cases in Nipissing District, one case in Parry Sound District has since been reassigned to another health unit.

The change brought the number of active cases up to 22 from 19 Wednesday. All of the active cases currently are in Nipissing District, with two people in hospital.

There have now been a total of 472 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the health unit district since March 2020.

Another 224 tests were completed for a total to date of 129,806.

VACCINES

The health unit administered another 1,327 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday afternoon for a total to date of 84,056.

This includes first and second doses administered to both residents and non-residents at vaccine events within the health unit region.

There are now 75,784 residents with at least one dose of vaccine, representing approximately 69.8 per cent of the health unit’s adult population. This may include residents who have received a dose outside of the health unit district.