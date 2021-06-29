Five new cases of COVID-19 reported, nine resolved

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and nine resolved.

The change includes two new cases and five resolved in Nipissing District, as well as three new cases and four resolved in Parry Sound District.

The number of active cases fell to 76 from 80 Monday afternoon as a result.

There are currently 70 active cases in Nipissing District, including seven people in hospital, and six active cases in Parry Sound District.

The health unit has now reported a total of 598 cases of COVID-19 since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March 2020.

An outbreak involving the North Bay Jail remains ongoing. The health unit declared the outbreak June 13 and the jail was closed for two weeks on June 23.

As of Monday, there were a total of 35 cases reported involving 34 inmates and one staff member. The health unit has since confirmed that all were still active.