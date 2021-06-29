Five new cases of COVID-19 reported, nine resolved
North Bay Jail outbreak increases to 37
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and nine resolved.
The change includes two new cases and five resolved in Nipissing District, as well as three new cases and four resolved in Parry Sound District.
The number of active cases fell to 76 from 80 Monday afternoon as a result.
There are currently 70 active cases in Nipissing District, including seven people in hospital, and six active cases in Parry Sound District.
The health unit has now reported a total of 598 cases of COVID-19 since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March 2020.
An outbreak involving the North Bay Jail remains ongoing. The health unit declared the outbreak June 13 and the jail was closed for two weeks on June 23.
As of Monday, there were a total of 35 cases reported involving 34 inmates and one staff member. The health unit has since confirmed that all were still active.
On Tuesday, the total number of cases in the outbreak increased to 37. However, it is unclear how many now involve inmates and staff members or how many are still active. The Nugget has reached out to the health unit for clarification.
Although the health unit no longer publishes information on individual cases, over the past seven days more than 41 per cent of new cases have involved people between 20 and 39 years of age, while approximately 33 per cent have involved individuals 40 to 59 years of age.
More than 38 per cent were due to close contact with a case, about 33 per cent were tied to community transmission and more than 15 per cent were associated with an outbreak.
VACCINES
The health unit administered another 1,699 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for a total to date of 115,155.
This includes first and second doses administered to residents and non-residents at local clinics.
A total of 79,580 people have received at least one dose of vaccine, representing more than 73 per cent of the health unit’s adult population.
This may include residents who received a dose outside of the health unit district.
More than 41 per cent of the health unit’s adult population has only one dose, while 32 per cent have two doses, making them fully vaccinated.
ONTARIO
The Ontario government reported 299 new cases in the province, including 130 in Toronto, 69 in the Region of Waterloo, 20 in Peel Region, 11 in Grey Bruce, 10 in Durham Region and 10 in Niagara Region.
The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases is 278. There were 371 resolved cases and 25 deaths.
The number of active cases fell to 2,409, with 257 people in hospital.
