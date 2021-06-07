





Article content Postmedia Staff Ontario’s first stage of reopening will begin Friday, the province announced Monday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. First stage of Ontario's reopening to start Friday Back to video “The only reason we’re able to do so is because of the enormous sacrifices made by individuals, families and communities across Ontario,” Premier Doug Ford said in a news release. He credited the provincial vaccination program with contributing to the reopening, which had been set tentatively for June 14. “As we begin to enjoy the benefits of the first step in our roadmap like meeting friends on a patio or visiting your favourite local store, please do so safely by continuing to follow all public health guidelines.” The reopening plan required at least 60 per cent of adults to have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks prior to reopening. As of Sunday at 8 p.m., the province announced, 72 per cent of adults in Ontario had received one dose. Ten million doses had been administered.

Article content The province’s case rate decreased by 35.1 per cent between May 25 and May 31, the release added. The first stage of reopening permits outdoor social gatherings and organized public events of no more than 10 people. Religious gatherings, along with weddings and funerals, may occur outdoors but capacity is limited to the number of people able to stay two metres apart. Indoor services are capped at 15 per cent capacity of the room. Non-essential stores may open at 15 per cent capacity, with no limits on what may be sold. Essential and other selected retail businesses may operate at 25 per cent capacity. Outdoor dining is permitted, with a limit of four people per table, but exceptions for larger households. Outdoor fitness activities are also limited to 10 people and day camps for children may operate under guidelines from the chief medical officer of health. Overnight camping at campgrounds and campsites, including Ontario Parks, and short-term rentals will be allowed. Concert venues, theatres and cinemas may hold outdoor events with no more than 10 performers; other restrictions also apply. Horse racing and motor speedways may operate without spectators, and other attractions, including zooms, landmarks, historic sites and botanical gardens may be open but are subject to limits on capacity and more. The first phase of reopening is to last for at least 21 days. Its effects on public health and on the health care system will be monitored, the province stated.

Article content If after that period 70 per cent of adults have one dose and 20 per cent have two doses, and there are other improvements on the health front, Ontario is to enter its second phase of reopening. Health Minister and Deputy Premier Christine Elliott called upon all Ontarians to follow public-health advice and seek vaccination. While people ages 70 and older were eligible as of Monday to book earlier appointments for second doses, local appointments remained elusive due to a lack of vaccine. Residents are encouraged to keep trying to book via the provincial website at ontario.ca/bookvaccine or, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily, calling 1-833-943-3900 if unable to book online.

