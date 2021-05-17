First dose AstraZeneca vaccinations on hold at local pharmacy

Northern Shores Pharmacy is expecting to get a shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine very shortly to help vaccinate the 3,500 people currently on its wait list.

Richard Procunier, co-owner and pharmacist, says it’s been a busy few weeks. However, with millions more vaccines arriving in Canada the rollout is expected to get quicker.

He said the health unit’s mass vaccination clinic has helped alleviate the strain of vaccination.

“We’ve administered 960 first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Procunier told The Nugget Monday.

Procunier said at this point, he isn’t sure what the second vaccine will be for those whose first dose was AstraZeneca.

“People have realized the risk of getting COVID is a lot higher than a blood clot.”

Northern Shores Pharmacy has notified its customers that those scheduled to receive their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will get something different.