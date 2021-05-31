Firefighters take down basement fire on Regina

Article content

A fire in the basement of a home on Regina Street Monday afternoon is believed to have been caused by electrical problems, North Bay Fire Chief Jason Whiteley says.

North Bay Fire and Emergency Services members responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a call for a possible structure fire near the corner of Regina and Hardy streets.

When crews arrived, Whiteley said they saw the homeowners out on the porch and smoke coming from the basement level

“Fire crews got into the basement very quickly, found a fire in the basement, we have it extinguished. Right now the fire is not suspicious and we are looking right now at a fire caused by electrical problems,” he said.

Whiteley added that fire prevention members would continue on with the investigation.

The homeowners have since been checked by paramedics and are being assisted by victim services.

Whiteley said two people were at the residence at the time of the fire.

Meanwhile, a fire that broke out in the basement of a home on Norman Avenue last Tuesday, near the former W.J. Fricker Public School, is believed to have been accidental in nature and caused by improper smoking materials being discarded, Whiteley said.

Three people were able to evacuate the home and Whiteley said the home had working smoke alarms.