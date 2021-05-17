Firefighters respond to second fire at downtown Midas

Article content

Firefighters were called to to the corner of Main Street East and Fisher Street Monday afternoon after another fire broke out at the Midas shop downtown.

North Bay Fire and Emergency Services members were called at approximately 2:33 p.m. for a reported structure fire at the downtown Midas.

The incident is the second fire to occur at the shop since the first one broke out the morning of Feb. 22, sending two people to hospital, one of whom suffered multiple second-degree burns to his face and arms.

Fire Chief Jason Whiteley said when firefighters arrived, brown smoke was showing from the building.

Firefighters did a search of the perimeter and found an area where someone had gained access to the inside of the shop, he said.

“Crews went in immediately, did a search of the building to make sure there were no casualties or anybody still trapped in the building. There is nobody in the building, so there’s been an all clear on that,” Whiteley said.

“And this time, the fire’s got itself up into the roofs and the eaves, and we’re trying to take care of the building right now.”

Whiteley added that firefighters are trying to work on as much of the outside of the building as they can due to its condition from the previous fire.

Although a cause has not been determined at this time, the fire is being treated as suspicious and Whiteley said the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will most likely be called.

It is unclear at this time where the fire started, what may have caught fire or whether there were any hazardous materials inside of the building.