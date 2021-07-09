Firearms seized, West Nipissing resident charged with uttering threats

A 32-year-old West Nipissing resident faces multiple charges after another person was threatened in Sturgeon Falls this week.

Members of the Nipissing West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police investigated a threats complaint Thursday at 3:14 p.m. at a residence on Highway 17.

As a result of the investigation, police seized two firearms.

Brandon Belfitt was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, uttering threats to damage property, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court and breach of a firearms regulation to store a firearm or restricted weapon.

The accused was held for bail court, with a scheduled appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay, Friday.