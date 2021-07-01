Fire service offers safety advice when using 'backyard' fireworks
Article content
North Bay Fire and Emergency Services is advising residents to be cautious when using fireworks for Canada Day celebrations.
Advertisement
Article content
A statement from Fire Chief Jason Whiteley says ‘backyard’ fireworks can be dangerous and cause major fires and severe injuries each year in Ontario.
Fire service offers safety advice when using 'backyard' fireworks Back to video
Some safety precautions to keep in mind include:
- Reading the instructions on each firework item before use
- Storing unused fireworks in a closed box away from the fireworks being lit
- Do not smoke near fireworks
- Set up outdoors in a clear and open space away from trees and overhanging branches
- Check wind directions and do not light fireworks in strong wind conditions
- Keep family members a safe distance away from the fireworks display and keep special supervision of all children
- Have a water source available such as a garden hose or pails of water and have an operational portable fire extinguisher on hand
- Have a bucket of sand or dirt for used fireworks
- Simple sparklers burn extremely hot (1,200 F) and can ignite clothing, cause blindness and third degree burns – they are not safe for children
- Light only one firework at a time
- Wear protective eye glasses and gloves – light fireworks at arm’s length and stand back
- Never lean over fireworks and keep hair and clothes away from ignition sources
- Never attempt to relight a ‘dud’ or defective firework
- Never hold a lighted firework item in your hand
- Fireworks should be disposed of safely and properly
“North Bay Fire and Emergency Services would also like to remind all residents that we must all follow the public health measures, advice and restrictions,” Whiteley said.
“Have a very safe and enjoyable Canada Day!” he added.
For more information regarding COVID restrictions, visit www.myhealthunit.ca