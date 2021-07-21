Final backpack collection for homeless set for Saturday

Nugget Staff
Jul 21, 2021
Backpacks are dropped off at the North Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre. Submitted Photo
Backpacks are dropped off at the North Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre. Submitted Photo

Ninety backpacks have been donated to the homeless community so far through the efforts of the Compassionate Committee for the Homeless in North Bay.

The goal is to collect items to fill another 110 backpacks.

Backpacks dropped off at the North Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre are arranged in a heart shape.Submitted Photo
Backpacks dropped off at the North Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre are arranged in a heart shape.Submitted Photo

Sunday, the committee, led by Rebecca Riesen, delivered 45 Backpacks of Love to the staff of the North Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre.

Statistics indicate that Indigenous people make up 40 per cent of the homeless in North Bay.

The final drop-off day will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the New Apostolic Church, 46 Joseph St.

Items the committee is asking for are reusable water bottles, mini first aid kits, tarps, light and heavy socks, small flashlights with batteries, drawstring bags, lip balm, rain ponchos, deodorant, towelettes and wipes, hairbrushes and sunscreen cream.

