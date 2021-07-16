Almost $2 million is being put into four film and TV productions in North Bay, while the province is putting $7.34 million to support 13 projects in Northeastern Ontario.

In the North Bay area, Stratagem RX will receive $750,000 to produce the feature film Lakewood, Christmas Films 2020 will receive $500,000 for the feature film Tiny Home Christmas, DNV Productions will receive $500,000 to produce the feature film A Dog Named Valentine and Game Theory Films Inc. will receive $200,000 to establish a space for film productions.

Film productions get $2M funding

Funding is being made available through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corp.

“The financial support of the NOHFC and the beauty of North Bay was instrumental in bringing this Naomi Watts project to Northern Ontario,” said Alex Lalonde, COO of Lakewood Producer and Stratagem RX.

“We look forward to coming back for several projects we have in the pipeline. We are also thrilled to announce that Lakewood has been accepted to TIFF and will screen in the Special Presentation Category this fall.”

Filming in Northeastern Ontario, and specifically in the North Bay area, puts the region in the spotlight around the world, NOHFC member and executive director of Nature and Outdoor Tourism Ontario, Laurie Marcil, said in the Friday morning announcement.

“I love to see the way you portray our communities and area,” she told members of the TV and film industry present for the announcement hosted by Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli.

“We take for granted how gorgeous our area is,” while the economic benefits have a great impact on the region.

“It’s times like this where we recognize the economic impact of the arts,” Mark Montefiore, president and executive producer of New Metric Media, said.