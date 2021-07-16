Film productions get $2M funding
Article content
Almost $2 million is being put into four film and TV productions in North Bay, while the province is putting $7.34 million to support 13 projects in Northeastern Ontario.
Advertisement
Article content
In the North Bay area, Stratagem RX will receive $750,000 to produce the feature film Lakewood, Christmas Films 2020 will receive $500,000 for the feature film Tiny Home Christmas, DNV Productions will receive $500,000 to produce the feature film A Dog Named Valentine and Game Theory Films Inc. will receive $200,000 to establish a space for film productions.
Film productions get $2M funding Back to video
Funding is being made available through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corp.
“The financial support of the NOHFC and the beauty of North Bay was instrumental in bringing this Naomi Watts project to Northern Ontario,” said Alex Lalonde, COO of Lakewood Producer and Stratagem RX.
“We look forward to coming back for several projects we have in the pipeline. We are also thrilled to announce that Lakewood has been accepted to TIFF and will screen in the Special Presentation Category this fall.”
Filming in Northeastern Ontario, and specifically in the North Bay area, puts the region in the spotlight around the world, NOHFC member and executive director of Nature and Outdoor Tourism Ontario, Laurie Marcil, said in the Friday morning announcement.
“I love to see the way you portray our communities and area,” she told members of the TV and film industry present for the announcement hosted by Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli.
“We take for granted how gorgeous our area is,” while the economic benefits have a great impact on the region.
“It’s times like this where we recognize the economic impact of the arts,” Mark Montefiore, president and executive producer of New Metric Media, said.
Advertisement
Article content
New Metric Media produces the popular Letterkenny.
“We are grateful for the unwavering support from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation. Their continued commitment and investment in our production including Letterkenny over the past six seasons has been invaluable.”
Michael McGowan, a director and producer, said one of the biggest benefits to the industry is “the amazing quality of the crews” hired for Northern Ontario-based productions.
Filming in Toronto, he says, means there are “a lot of places tough to film,” requiring a real juggling act to get things done.
But in Northeastern Ontario, he says, there are good crew members available and lots of homeowners and business owners happy to work with the crews.
Several hundred people locally are hired annually for everything from crew work to backgrounds and extras in the city and area, with Leif Bristow, a producer, director and actor, saying at least 35 members of the crew on his most recent production, A Dog Named Indy, are from the North Bay area, while there were at least 55 from the North.
As well, he said, 100 per cent of the background casting was from North Bay or Sudbury, and the production probably provided 135 to 150 part-time jobs.
“It was double that” when the film Dancing Through the Shadow of Mao was filmed in North Bay.
In addition to direct pay cheques, Fedeli said, is the “catering, the rentals, the motels, the car rentals” involved in productions.
Advertisement
Article content
“There’s an astounding local impact,” he said.
“These are huge dollars to the community.”
Funding for other projects being shot in Northeastern Ontario includes $2.8 million for Get‘er Done Productions 6 Inc. to produce season six of the Letterkenny television series, $530,000 for A Stellar Film Inc. to produce the feature film Stellar, $500,000 for Mulmur Feed Co. Ltd. to produce the feature film All My Puny Sorrows, $500,000 for Always a Pleasure Inc. to produce the feature film Door Mouse, $500,000 for Circle Blue Films Inc. to produce the feature film The Boathouse, $396,201 for Nortario Film Group Inc. to produce the feature film Fidelity, $83,550 for Black Rectangle Brand Inc. in Coniston to renovate, purchase new equipment and increase its marketing capacity, $64,968 for Red Square Motion Inc. to establish a post-production facility in Sudbury that focuses on serving and hiring Northern Ontario residents and $50,000 for The Weengushk Film Institute – a not-for-profit organization and educational centre focused on building a strong role for aspiring Indigenous youth and visible minorities within the media arts industry in the M’Chigeeng First Nation – to develop a feasibility study to create a world-class arts training facility on Manitoulin Island.
“As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, helping northern production and post-production projects succeed is more important than ever,” Fedeli said.