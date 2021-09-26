Filipino Fiesta kicks off Culture Days

When you have a community celebration, you need food.

“You have to bring food. You have to bring music. You have to bring dancing,” Reinalie Jorolan said Sunday at the pop-up picnic in front of the North Bay Museum.

Scores of people braved gusty winds and cool temperatures to take part in the picnic, part of the month-long Nipissing Culture Days 2021, a “feel-good event” that showcases the various communities making their homes in the North Bay area.

The food came in the form of the Filipino Fiesta, with a roast pig – the pig roast is called lechon in the Philippines and is the national dish – donated by Gormanville Grocery, rice, pork kebabs and other delicacies that, Jorolan said, show off some of what makes the Philippine culture so distinct.

Jorolan, who has made North Bay home for the last three years, said many Filipinos have come to the area, including a large contingent of international students at Canadore College and Nipissing University.

Her aim, she says, is to get many of the newcomers to the city set down roots here, and events such as Culture Days “brings a larger sense of connectedness.

“The Philippines are so warm, and here it is so cold, but it’s much colder if you’re alone,” she says.

The gusty winds threatened some of the canopies set up around Jack Burrows Square, but “the show must go on,” Chantal Phillips, organizer of the event, said.

“It’s blustery but we’re here. People are ready to get together again.”

The event, with the food, music and dance “is what makes life fun. What’s the point of life without feeling good?”