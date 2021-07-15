Fido, Rover . . . and that’s it in South River

Council votes to keep maximum number of dogs as pets at two

South River council is going to keep the maximum number of dogs people in single-unit homes can own at two.

Chris Fraser, the Almaguin bylaw officer, had proposed increasing the number of dogs to three after town hall got a number of inquiries from people looking to move into town who have two dogs and want to know if they can have a third pooch.

Fraser says in the neighbouring townships of Strong and Joly, both have capped dog ownership at four and that limit applies to single and multiple unit dwellings.

Coun. Brenda Scott strongly opposed the proposed increase, saying three dogs become a pack, which that could create problems.

“If you understand animal mentality and animal behaviour, this is a grave error on our part,” Scott said.

She also said she was surprised there was even a proposal on the table to increase dog ownership to three in single-unit homes.

However, Deputy Mayor Doug Sewell disagreed with Scott, saying when he was engaged in dog sledding he had no problem kennelling 16 Siberian dogs on his land.

Sewell added he was 600 feet from his nearest neighbour and the dogs were enclosed in an eight-foot high fence.

Sewell said large numbers of dogs don’t necessarily cause problems.

He said even one dog can be problematic and he knew of one male husky that is not neutered in the community and is a problematic dog.

Sewell said he had no issues in seeing the number of dogs in single-unit homes going to three and neither did Coun. Bill O’Hallarn, but both said they could live with the number remaining at two canines if that was the wish of council.