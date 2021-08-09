Feds provide more than $1 million to support women and children

Two local organizations will share more than $1 million in federal funding to provide essential supports to women and children.

The Canadian Institute of Forestry will receive $550,383 for a 33-month project which will help advance women and other underrepresented groups’ recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 by addressing systemic change issues.

“The Canadian Institute of Forestry in partnership with the Centre for Social Intelligence are energized to learn of this funding. These resources will support the advancement and employment of women and other underrepresented groups through the acceleration of the Free to Grow in Forestry initiative – leading transformational change in the forest sector and providing employment opportunities for Canada’s increasingly diverse population,” said executive director Mark Pearson.

“This will not only support individual Canadians, but it will also help to strengthen the performance of the forest sector and Canada’s economic competitiveness in a global market economy.”

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Northeastern Ontario will receive $489,300 for two project managers and honorariums to establish the Women’s Lived Experience Advisory Board for the province of Ontario, with a special focus on central and northern Ontario.

The Women’s Lived Experience Advisory Board is a recruitment, training and working board following a collaborative governance model through the project.

Executive director Cory Roslyn, said the Elizabeth Fry Society of Northeastern Ontario, along with partner organization the Elizabeth Fry Society of Simcoe Muskoka, are excited and grateful to receive this grant.