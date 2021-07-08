Faith Chapel COVID-19 outbreak declared over
No new cases reported; mask mandates established by province, health unit says
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has officially declared the outbreak at Faith Chapel Christian Center to be over.
Health unit officials confirmed the outbreak was over Thursday during their weekly virtual media conference on the COVID-19 situation locally.
The outbreak was declared June 29 and resulted in a total of five cases.
Although the outbreak was declared just over a week ago, the health unit’s director of community services, Louise Gagné, said more than 14 days have passed with no new associated cases.
She said the health unit continues to work with the North Bay COVID-19 assessment centre, Emergency Medical Services and other community partners to offer mobile testing and vaccinations for individuals who may experience barriers to accessing those services.
Meanwhile, an outbreak involving the North Bay Jail remains ongoing.
The health unit declared an outbreak at the jail June 13 and to date, 42 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
The jail closed for two weeks June 23 and approximately 96 inmates were transferred to other facilities.
As of Thursday, Gagné said 34 cases have since recovered, with eight still active. However, no details were given on how many involved inmates or staff.
The health unit previously told The Nugget in late June, when there were 35 active cases, that 34 involved individuals in custody and one was a staff member.
Gagné said she could not provide a timeline on when the outbreak would be declared over and directed questions on the jail reopening to the Ministry of the Solicitor General, “as the decision to close the jail or reopen it is a decision that is in their hands.”
The Nugget previously reached out to the ministry and in a response Wednesday, spokesperson Brent Ross said, “The ministry continues to have discussions with the local public health unit on when it is appropriate to reopen the institution.”
CASES
The health unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and nine resolved, all in Nipissing District.
The change brought the number of active cases down to 17 from 26 Wednesday.
All of the active cases currently are in Nipissing District and include two people in hospital.
A total of 613 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the health unit district since the pandemic began last year.
Although the health unit no longer reports information on individual cases, over the past week 40 per cent of new cases have involved people between 20 and 39 years of age, while the remaining 60 per cent of cases can be broken down equally between three age groups – those 19 and younger, 40-59 and 60-79.
VACCINES
More than half of the health unit’s adult population, or 54,614 people, is now fully vaccinated to COVID-19.
Currently, almost 75 per cent of all adult residents, or 81,314 people, have at least one dose of vaccine. This may include residents who received a dose outside of the health unit district.
The health unit administered another 1,935 doses for a total to date of 139,174. This may include doses administered to residents and non-residents at local clinics.
The age groups with full vaccination rates of 50 per cent or higher include those 80 and older (81 per cent), 70-79 (77 per cent) and 60-69 (65 per cent).
Health unit officials, meanwhile, have flagged the recent lag in people getting their first shot of a vaccine as concerning.
While nearly three-quarters of all adult residents in the district have at least one dose, that falls below the provincial average of more than 78 per cent.
Health unit officials say the cause may not necessarily be vaccine hesitancy but other reasons, such as work schedules or the location of clinics.
Dr. Carol Zimbalatti, public health physician with the health unit, said there also may be local pockets where vaccination rates differ, including by geographic area or other subgroups.
Asked about continuing mask mandates – with more than 51 per cent of the Ontario’s adult population fully vaccinated and provinces such as British Columbia and Alberta loosening their own face covering requirements – Zimbalatti said that will be established by the province.
“So, we would not be issuing any directives that were less than the provincial mandates,” she said.
