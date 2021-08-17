Article content

The Nipissing West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has responded to an incident involving a “suspicious package” on John Street in Sturgeon Falls.

A statement released by the OPP says officers from the detachment responded at approximately 10:41 a.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Explosives unit responds after 'suspicious package' found in Sturgeon Back to video

Police say a suspicious package was located in a vehicle.

“The OPP is asking all residents to avoid the area,” police said.

The OPP reported on social media that police have evacuated residences within one block of the area as a precaution.

Police said the OPP Explosives Disposal Unit is assisting with the investigation and updates will provided when available.