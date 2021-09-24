This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

A simulation involving a hazardous material release from railway train cars will be conducted Tuesday in the Ottawa Valley Railway yard at 445 Oak St. E.

Emergency exercise planned for Tuesday

The exercise demonstrates the city’s commitment to emergency preparedness and allows each of its emergency services, along with municipal and governmental agencies, to assess and adjust the response and intervention plans of such incidents.

The simulation, which has been in the works for several months, is made possible by the collaboration between North Bay Fire and Emergency Services, the Ottawa Fire Department, the North Bay Police Service, the North Bay EMS and the Ottawa Valley Railway.

In coordination with the practical exercise, a corresponding exercise of the Emergency Operations Centre will be taking place as well.