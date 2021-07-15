Eighth death locally linked to COVID-19
Another individual has died locally in relation to a COVID-19 infection.
The North Bay Parry Sound District reports the eighth person to die related to COVID-19 was a person in Nipissing District.
Eighth death locally linked to COVID-19
There have been seven deaths in Nipissing and one in Parry Sound District related to COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared a year ago.
The health unit is no longer issuing media releases in relations to deaths under a policy adopted last week.
There are also six new cases of COVID-19 reported in its daily update Thursday, all in Nipissing.
The latest cases means there are now 16 active cases, with five resolved cases in the region since Wednesday. Of those, 15 are in Nipissing and one in Parry Sound District.
The health unit has reported 14 new cases over the last seven days. Of those, 71.43 per cent, or 10, were in the 20 to 39 age group, 21.43 per cent or three in the 40 to 59 age group and one in the 19 or younger age group.
The majority of the cases – 71.43 per cent – were due to close contact with a case, while three were due to community spread.
One case is listed as unknown transmission.
There have now been 629 reported cases of COVID-19 in the region. Of those, 448 were reported in Nipissing and 180 in Parry Sound District.
One case which had been reported in Parry Sound District has since been reassigned to Nipissing.
VACCINES
Almost 60 per cent of all adults – 64,245 people – have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines in the two districts.
The group with the greatest percentage of full doses is the 80-plus age group, with 86.4 per cent, or 6,812 people, fully vaccinated.
Other groupings with more than 50 per cent full vaccination include the 70-79 age group, with 82.51 per cent fully vaccinated, the 60-69 group with 74.76 per cent, the 50-59 group with 56.47 per cent and the 40-49 group with 51.09 per cent.
A total of 151,388 vaccine doses have been administered in the region, which may include people who have received a dose outside of the health unit district.
That is an increase of 526 reported Wednesday.
So far, 82,633 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
ONTARIO
Ontario reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
It also counted 10 new deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 25 of the cases are in Waterloo Region, 25 are in Grey Bruce and 20 are in Toronto.
She says the numbers are based on roughly 31,300 tests.
Elliott also says the province administered just over 166,200 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
She says a total of 17.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province.