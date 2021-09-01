The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 – five in Nipissing and three in Parry Sound.

There are now 12 active cases in the region, up from four on Tuesday. Nine of the active cases are in Nipissing, three in Parry Sound District.

Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported

Wednesday’s total new cases is almost half the 20 reported through the entire month of August.

There have been 14 cases reported in the last seven days. The majority, six, have been in the 19 and younger age group, while there were four in the 20-39 age group. There were three cases in persons aged 40-59 and one in those aged 60 to 79.

Five of the cases reported in the last seven days were in Nipissing, the other nine in Parry Sound District.

The health unit also is reporting that 176,593 doses of the vaccine have been administered at local clinics, an increase of 254 from Tuesday’s daily update.

About 74.35 per cent of all those aged 12 or older in the region have received two doses of the vaccine, or 86,123 people.

Another 7,755, or 6.83 per cent of the population aged 12 or older, have received only one dose of the vaccine.

ONTARIO

Ontario reported 656 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and 13 new deaths.

Six of the newly reported deaths occurred more than two months ago.

There are 339 COVID patients currently in Ontario hospitals, including 163 patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses, and 96 on ventilators with COVID-related illnesses.

Toronto, with 158 new cases, York, with 76, and Hamilton, with 73, were the province’s worst-hit regions.

In other health units in the capital region, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit saw its confirmed case numbers go up by four while Leeds, Grenville and Lanark reported no new cases, as did Kingston. Renfrew County, meanwhile, saw its overall case count drop by one.

The new figures raise Ontario’s total number of COVID cases since January 2020 to 566,206 and its death toll to 9,516. There are 15,377 active cases in the province.

Additionally, 34,703 vaccine doses were administered in the province in the 24-hour period ending Tuesday evening, for a provincewide total of 20,757,954. A total of 9,964,336 Ontarians have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 21,502 over the previous day’s total.

Overall, 83 per cent of eligible Ontarians have had at least one shot, while 76 per cent have received two.

Ontario residents will have to show proof of full vaccination to access indoor dining, bars, casinos, bingo halls, sports facilities, sporting events and more beginning Sept. 22.

The province announced a long-anticipated plan Wednesday that would make full vaccination mandatory for many businesses and services deemed to be ‘non-essential.’

The province says it will have a digital vaccine certificate that can be scanned by businesses ready by Oct. 22.

With files from Postmedia