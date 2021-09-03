Eight more cases of COVID-19 reported
Total for first three days of September matches total August figures
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is reporting eight more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total for the first three days of September to 20 – matching the total for all of August.
The update Friday showed four new cases in Nipissing and four new cases in Parry Sound District.
There are now 19 active cases in the region. Nine are in Nipissing, 10 in Parry Sound District. There have been two resolved cases since Thursday’s update.
Over the last seven days, the health unit has reported 26 new cases of COVID-19.
Of those, 10 are in the 19 or younger age group, 10 in the 20-39 age group, four in the 40-59 age group and one each in the 60-79 and the 80-plus age groups.
One third of the cases are blamed on outbreaks, 28.57 per cent on close contact and another 28.57 per cent on community spread.
Unknown causes are linked to 9.52 per cent of the cases over the last seven days.
Vaccination data could not be updated on the health unit’s website Friday, but will be included in the next update Tuesday. The website is not updated on weekends or holidays.
ONTARIO
Ontario is reporting 807 more cases of COVID-19 Friday and seven more deaths.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 628 of the new diagnoses are in people who are not fully vaccinated, or whose vaccination status isn’t known.
She says 326 people are hospitalized with the virus, and only 34 of them are fully vaccinated.
Provincial data shows 169 people are in intensive care due to COVID-19, including 105 who are on a ventilator.
Elliott says 83.3 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and up have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 76.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.
The province this week announced a vaccine certificate program aimed at boosting those numbers.
Some doctors and nurses are frustrated with large groups of anti-vaccination protesters outside hospitals in cities across the country and say limited health-care resources are being used to save the lives of those who decided not to protect themselves against COVID-19.
Over a dozen hospitals in Ontario have issued vaccine mandates for health-care staff.
Dr. Amit Arya, a palliative care physician at Kensington Health in Toronto, said rallies outside health-care facilities have been emotionally draining for him and other physicians who are burnt out from working long hours.
He denounced a group of protesters outside the University Health Network earlier this week, and said they were disrupting patients and staff from entering the hospital.
“It’s really hard to grasp why any group of people would be protesting outside of hospitals, where we have vulnerable people coming in to seek medical care,” said Arya, adding he has endured several months of online harassment and hate mail because of his pro-vaccine stance.
“I think people are getting really aggressive about the vaccine issue and I’m scared. I’m scared for my family, I have little children as well and I know many other colleagues in the same sort of boat as me have faced a lot of pushback.”
Friday, the Canadian Medical Association and the Ontario Medical Association issued a joint statement, saying health-care workers have exposed themselves to risks during the pandemic to serve others.
“Unfortunately, anti-vaccine messaging has escalated in recent weeks; and, in certain cities and communities, we are seeing mounting protest which is precluding access to much needed health-care settings and demoralizing health-care workers,” it says.
“The health-care workers who have worked tirelessly for months on end are being bullied and harassed for doing their jobs. This is wrong and unacceptable — full stop. We are in a health crisis of unprecedented proportion.”
Both the Canadian Medical Association and the Canadian Nurses Association support mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for health-care workers as a way to protect their front-line staff and patients as well as communities, especially as cases climb around the country.
With files from The Canadian Press